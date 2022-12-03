Dr. Jaclyn Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Friedman, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Northside Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Gynecologic Surgical Specialties25 Michigan St NE Ste 6200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Women's Health & Wellness Center4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 118, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
Dr Friedman is very thorough and kind. She takes her time, and is very willing to answer questions.
About Dr. Jaclyn Friedman, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194068197
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Friedman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.