Dr. Jaclyn Coletta-Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coletta-Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Coletta-Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Coletta-Lucas, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Coletta-Lucas works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 4 Studio Arcade4 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coletta-Lucas?
About Dr. Jaclyn Coletta-Lucas, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1477759611
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coletta-Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coletta-Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coletta-Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coletta-Lucas works at
Dr. Coletta-Lucas has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Placenta Previa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coletta-Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletta-Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletta-Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coletta-Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coletta-Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.