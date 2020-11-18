Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Brancato, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Brancato works at Summit Health in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Butler, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.