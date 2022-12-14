Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Bonder works at
Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Rehabilitation Medicine at Iris Cantor Women's Health Center425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareSource
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonder?
There may be a wait to get in to see Dr. Bonder, but it’s because she is the best, most thorough, thoughtful, and brilliant doctor! She took the time to listen to my full history before determining treatment. And she was able to bring me in a week later off a waitlist so that she could treat me prior to an upcoming surgery I’m scheduled for in January. I highly recommend her over any other pelvic floor physiatrist that I’ve seen and I promise she is well worth the and wait.
About Dr. Jaclyn Bonder, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1740486885
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonder works at
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.