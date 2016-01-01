Dr. Jackyln Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackyln Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jackyln Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.
Locations
ABC Pediatric Clinic P.A.13711 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049 Directions (909) 594-3382
Fairway Children's Medical Group2707 E Valley Blvd Ste 215, West Covina, CA 91792 Directions (909) 594-3382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jackyln Chan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 12 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Children's Hospital / Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern College Of Chi
- Pediatrics
