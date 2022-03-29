Dr. Jackson Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackson Walters, MD
Overview
Dr. Jackson Walters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Starkville, MS.
Locations
OCH Center For Pain Management107 Doctors Park, Starkville, MS 39759 Directions (662) 546-4237
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, my first visits was in starkville ms, with Dr. Walters pain management. I was on a walking cane 2 years. I had been to some of the best pain doctors their was, none say they could not solve the pain problem, they would do X-rays, scans, ETC, just did not work final. I heard of the New doctor of starkville pain clinic. The word was spreading fast about, patients going their and feeling better within weeks, I had serval, saying don’t take my word go see for urself, so I did. He very, very, professional he welcome ur from the door, very well manor, respect ur pain information he go over all ur medical information file himself he receive back from X-rays,& ETC he explain to u very well at ur appointment. He ask if u have any concerns, He also not the doctor to just put u on pain medication. He have other objections, to get u back going diets, exercise, reading materials, they can give u for better pain management . My experience was the one got me off that walking
About Dr. Jackson Walters, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1124274733
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
