Overview

Dr. Jackson Salvant, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Salvant works at Riverside Hampton Roads Neurological And Spine Specialists in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Hospital Inc Dba Riversdie Hampton
    12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 410, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Based on 48 ratings
    Apr 17, 2019
    I would recommend Dr. Jackson Salvant, in my opinion he helped me tremendously with three back surgeries! I would go back to him for a fourth if need be! He's very patient he's very quiet and he's very smart he does have a funny side!Keep up the good work Dr.
    About Dr. Jackson Salvant, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174593164
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia Neurosurgery
    • MCV Hosp
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Old Dominion University
    • Neurosurgery
