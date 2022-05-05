Overview

Dr. Jackson Nagle, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Nagle works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

