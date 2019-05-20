Dr. Jackson Kuo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackson Kuo, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jackson Kuo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
Happy Valley Family Dentistry3830 W Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste 103, Glendale, AZ 85310 Directions (623) 334-3565Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A big thank you to Dr. Kuo and to all your great team members!
About Dr. Jackson Kuo, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.