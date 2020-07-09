Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson Jones, MD
Dr. Jackson Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Pershing General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
1
Reno Orthopedic Center555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
2
Reno Orthopedic Clinic - Carson Campus1365 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 786-3040
3
Renown So Meadows Medical Center Clinical Lab10101 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-7162
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Pershing General Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Jones was very professional and answered all our questions without rushing us. Was very impressed with him and have already referred friends to him
About Dr. Jackson Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Total Hip Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
