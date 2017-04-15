Overview

Dr. Jackson Dempsey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Dempsey works at Being LLC in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.