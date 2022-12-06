Dr. Jackson Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackson Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jackson Cohen, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1802Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I’m a quadriplegic, dealing with neuropathic pain and uncontrollable Autonomic Dysreflexia. Dr. Cohen not only changed my life for the better when he implanted a Spinal Cord Stimulator to manage the pain, but he also gave us faith in humanity. He is a physician who actually cares, treats patients as human beings, listens, talks, and is not afraid to say “I am your advocate”, as he did when he left me a voicemail because I was frustrated over insurance delays. I’ve had to deal with the medical system for 34 years and can wholeheartedly say, Dr. Cohen STANDS APART FROM ANY ANY OTHER physicians. I truly hope life does not change his amazing spirit and beautiful soul. Thanks, Dr. Cohen, for making this a better world!
About Dr. Jackson Cohen, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1467770248
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr|Maimonides Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.