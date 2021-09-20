Dr. Jackquelin Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackquelin Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jackquelin Perez, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Locations
Women's Health Specialists of Pasadena3333 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (832) 307-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jackquelin Perez, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1902113269
Education & Certifications
- Jps Hospital Ft. Worth Texas
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.