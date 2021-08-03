Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemunaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Locations
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, smart, genuine, caring- spends all the time you need with her- listens well and truly attends to one’s concerns. Also has a sense of humor as well- so refreshing under the circumstances!
About Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemunaitis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemunaitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemunaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemunaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemunaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.