Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD

Hematology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nemunaitis works at University Of New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    University and M Cancer Center
    1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unm Hospital
  • Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Anemia
Back Pain
Nausea
Anemia
Back Pain

Nausea
Anemia
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aug 03, 2021
    Compassionate, smart, genuine, caring- spends all the time you need with her- listens well and truly attends to one’s concerns. Also has a sense of humor as well- so refreshing under the circumstances!
    — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jacklyn Nemunaitis, MD

    Hematology
    10 years of experience
    English
    1649545047
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
