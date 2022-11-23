Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitesell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4200
Idaho Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation600 N Robbins Rd Ste 300, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 489-4016
- 3 901 N Curtis Rd Ste 403, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-7272
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1200 Garrity Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 367-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Columbia Accountable Care Network (CACN)
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Interwest Health Network
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
The staff, office, waiting room, atmosphere…were all wonderful. I had a pleasant wait, chatting with others, and Dr. Whitesell is the best. I enjoyed the entire experience and look forward to my next visit…although, it is not soon enough.
About Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University Of Michigan Med School
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Depaul University, Chicago, Illinois
Dr. Whitesell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitesell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitesell has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitesell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitesell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitesell.
