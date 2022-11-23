See All Neurologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD

Neurology
4 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Whitesell works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-4200
    Idaho Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    600 N Robbins Rd Ste 300, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-4016
    901 N Curtis Rd Ste 403, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-7272
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    1200 Garrity Blvd, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-7272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Restless Leg Syndrome

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Columbia Accountable Care Network (CACN)
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Interwest Health Network
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 23, 2022
    The staff, office, waiting room, atmosphere…were all wonderful. I had a pleasant wait, chatting with others, and Dr. Whitesell is the best. I enjoyed the entire experience and look forward to my next visit…although, it is not soon enough.
    Parker Sheehan — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346367984
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Depaul University, Chicago, Illinois
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitesell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitesell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitesell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitesell has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitesell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitesell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitesell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitesell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitesell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

