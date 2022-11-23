Overview

Dr. Jackie Whitesell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Baker City, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Whitesell works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.