Dr. Jackie Tripp, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jackie Tripp, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with NYU Medical Center

Dr. Tripp works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tripp Dermatology
    5130 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-6888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Boil
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Itchy Skin
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jackie Tripp, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659326544
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NYU Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of British Columbia
Residency
Internship
  • University of British Columbia
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jackie Tripp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tripp works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tripp’s profile.

Dr. Tripp has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Itchy Skin and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

