Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Jackie Tenney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.

Dr. Tenney works at Tenney Pediatrics in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tenney Pediatrics
    6501 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO 64138 (816) 375-8993

  Research Medical Center

Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    Cigna
    CompCare
    CoreSource
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    Family Health Partners
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HCA Midwest Comp Care
    Healthcare USA
    Homestate Health Plan
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Missouri Care
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    New Directions Behavioral Health
    PHCS
    Preferred Health Professionals
    Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    Premier Group Insurance
    Savility
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Apr 21, 2022
    I have 5 kids n dr T was all of them doctor, the best doctor in kc. When his office was across from research hospital n i was living 1 block from his office he was on point with my kids they are all grown now Thanks Dr T.
    Carol c Richards — Apr 21, 2022
    Pediatrics
    English
    1073554820
    Children'S Hospital Of Akron
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
