Dr. Jackie McCollum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jackie McCollum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. McCollum works at
Locations
Jackie L Mccollum MD PC12101 E 2nd Ave Ste 105, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions
Evergreen Prosthetics and Orthotics1411 S Potomac St Ste 440, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. She never rushes through your time with her. Very knowledgeable and knows which other doctors to send you to should you need a specialist. Have been going to her for a long time now and worry about when she retires.
About Dr. Jackie McCollum, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316966674
Education & Certifications
- San Bernardino Fp
- Antelope Vly Fp
- University of Colorado At Denver
Dr. McCollum works at
Dr. McCollum speaks French and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. McCollum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCollum.
