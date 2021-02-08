Overview

Dr. Jackie Maxey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Manchester, Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Maxey works at AdventHealth London Parkway Clinic in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.