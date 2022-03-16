Overview

Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Simons Island, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bacon County Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Eye Sight Associates in Saint Simons Island, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA and Alma, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.