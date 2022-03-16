See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Simons Island, GA
Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Simons Island, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bacon County Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Eye Sight Associates in Saint Simons Island, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA and Alma, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Eye Sight Associates
    312 Redfern Vlg Ste 2522, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 923-5872
    Eye Sight Associates
    216 Corder Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 923-5872
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Alma Office
    131 GA HIGHWAY 32 BYP, Alma, GA 31510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 923-5872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bacon County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Visual Field Defects
Stye
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Mar 16, 2022
    Dr Johnson did cataract surgery on my eyes and I elected to have a multifocal lens. I am very pleased with the outcome of my vision as I only wear 1.25 readers for very fine print. I felt absolutely no pain during surgery. Dr Johnson is a highly skilled surgeon and uses the most advanced technology. He and his staff are exception.
    BGH Perry, GA — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679707541
    Education & Certifications

    • VCU-MCV
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University Of Georgia
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackie Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

