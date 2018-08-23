See All Allergists & Immunologists in East Longmeadow, MA
Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Longmeadow, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Garrett works at Mercy Medical Group Eastlongmeadow, MA in East Longmeadow, MA with other offices in Feeding Hills, MA and Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Drug or Food Challenge and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Riverbend Medical Group
    98 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 (413) 525-1554
    Mercy Medical Group
    1158 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030 (413) 786-1500
    Life Laboratories
    305 Bicentennial Hwy, Springfield, MA 01118 (413) 452-6120

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angioedema
Drug or Food Challenge
Pollen Allergy
Angioedema
Drug or Food Challenge
Pollen Allergy

Angioedema Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2018
    Dr. Garrett is by far the most amazing allergist in the area. Dr. Garrett diagnosed our 3 year old daughter with asthma and allergies. We went to 5 Doctors previously. Our daughter is now controlled. Dr. Garrett also treated myself. If you need an amazing allergist I highly recommend Dr. Garrett.
    Aug 23, 2018
    About Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740487867
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Angioedema, Drug or Food Challenge and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Garrett speaks Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

