Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in East Longmeadow, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
Riverbend Medical Group98 Shaker Rd, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 Directions (413) 525-1554
Mercy Medical Group1158 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030 Directions (413) 786-1500
Life Laboratories305 Bicentennial Hwy, Springfield, MA 01118 Directions (413) 452-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrett is by far the most amazing allergist in the area. Dr. Garrett diagnosed our 3 year old daughter with asthma and allergies. We went to 5 Doctors previously. Our daughter is now controlled. Dr. Garrett also treated myself. If you need an amazing allergist I highly recommend Dr. Garrett.
About Dr. Jackie Garrett, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology
