Dr. Jackie Battista, DO
Overview
Dr. Jackie Battista, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Locations
St John's Episcopal Hospital327 Beach 19th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 869-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St John's Medical Services PC10538 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions (718) 318-3434Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
St. John's Medical Group - Lawrence275 Rockaway Tpke Ste A, Lawrence, NY 11559 Directions (516) 400-9302
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great Dr. explain everyhing to me so can understand i would highly recommend this Dr
About Dr. Jackie Battista, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battista accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
