Dr. Jacki Deguzman, MD
Dr. Jacki Deguzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Southwest Medical Association-summerlin10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-5199
Dr. DeGuzman has been my doctor for several years and she (and staff) have been fine. There are times there is a wait, but that's because she takes time for patients. The facility is newer and I frequently us the E-Visits for questions and other issues not requiring an office visit. I have had nothing but positive experiences with this provider and would highly recommend her.
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013206614
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
