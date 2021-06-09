See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jacki Deguzman, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (57)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacki Deguzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Deguzman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Association-summerlin
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Hair Loss
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Hair Loss
Immunization Administration

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(46)
About Dr. Jacki Deguzman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013206614
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deguzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deguzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deguzman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Deguzman’s profile.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Deguzman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deguzman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deguzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deguzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

