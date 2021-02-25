Overview

Dr. Jack Zeltzer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from McGill University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zeltzer works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.