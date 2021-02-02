Overview

Dr. Jack Zaremba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Zaremba works at Grandview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.