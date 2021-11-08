Dr. Jack Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Yu, MD
Dr. Jack Yu, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Plastic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
My child had a large hemangioma on his neck. Dr Yu removed it surgically and it looks like it was never there in the first place. I'm a happy mom, and I'm still impressed by the outcome! It's been a few years since the surgery and today my child is very confident and happy. Dr. Yu is EXCELLENT!
- Pediatric Plastic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Chldns Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
