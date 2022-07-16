Dr. Jack Whitaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Whitaker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Whitaker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmont Cardiology Services2428 Knob Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-5054
-
2
Medical Group of Greenville Incthe1410 Tusculum Blvd Ste 1500, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 638-2270
-
3
Wellmont CVA Heart Institute2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-5000
-
4
Laughlin Memorial Hospital1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 787-5099
-
5
Johnston Memorial Hospital16000 Johnston Memorial Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 259-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitaker?
I have a long history of heart problems. I had open heart surgery in California 10 years before meeting Dr. Whittaker. I went to him on a regular basis for tests and council over the next three or four years. He advised me to reduce triglyceride with Omega 3 capsules which has been very successful. He advised me against getting an unneeded operation by prescribing an over the counter medication to control gastric reflux problems. In 2008 I needed a stent to reopen the artery that was bypassed in 1995. He performed the tricky operation with total success. I have nothing but positive comments about Dr. Whittaker and had he not moved his practice out of my city, I would still be seeing him.
About Dr. Jack Whitaker, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922064047
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- E Tenn State U
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Dr. Whitaker has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.