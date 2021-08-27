Dr. Jack Wazen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Wazen, MD
Dr. Jack Wazen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Florida Ear & Sinus Center PA1901 Floyd St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-9222
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’m HOPING to get an appt with the highly regarded Dr Wazin; but getting a return phone call has been challenging. A staff person called once; I missed the call. Have left 3 more messages since. ??????? Either they are or are not accepting new patients. STAFF: please contact me ASAP.
About Dr. Jack Wazen, MD
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wazen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wazen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wazen.
