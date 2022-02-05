Dr. Jack Waxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Waxman, MD
Dr. Jack Waxman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
NCMA Rheumatology Santa Rosa4690 Hoen Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 573-6942
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Howard Memorial
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Waxman was great. He diagnosed my condition and provided treatment options for me that he carefully explained, one of which I am still using today. He also helped me to figure out which other specialists I should see for some coexisting conditions I had at the time. When I had questions, he was willing and able to discuss them with me in a friendly and open manner. He did not always agree with me, nor I with him, but his expertise and help were important to me. However, after over fifty years of service to the health community, he is now enjoying his retirement, and I assume having some long-awaited fun. Good for you, Dr. Waxman!
- Rheumatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1104824994
- Ny Hospital Hosp Special Surgery
- New York Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waxman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxman has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.