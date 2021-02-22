Dr. Jack Walzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Walzel, MD
Dr. Jack Walzel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
1
Capital Surgeons Group - North Austin505 Louis Henna Blvd Ste 220, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 503-5103
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Walzel has performed two surgeries for me. I have found him kind and caring, and very professional. I definitely recommend him.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093711012
- St Paul Hospital
- University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Walzel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walzel has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Walzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.