Overview

Dr. Jack Vine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Vine works at Rheumatology Associates Lab-Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.