Dr. Jack Vine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Vine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Plano1200 Medical Ave Ste 103, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 540-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vine is a very thorough Doctor and has helped me tremendously over the years with my RA!
About Dr. Jack Vine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vine has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Vine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vine.
