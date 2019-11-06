Dr. Jack Tubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Tubbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Tubbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Locations
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology PC8580 Scarborough Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 596-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Tubbs. Genuinely concerned about patients, very kind demeanor, easy to talk to, thoroughly explains all conditions/procedures. Very attentive to detail, both surgically and personal patient history wise. 12/10 would recommend to absolutely everyone.
About Dr. Jack Tubbs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- East Central Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tubbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tubbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tubbs has seen patients for Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tubbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.