Overview

Dr. Jack Tom, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tom works at Schweiger Dermatology - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.