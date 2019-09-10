Overview

Dr. Jack Thigpen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thigpen works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.