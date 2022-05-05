Overview

Dr. Jack Tarr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Tarr works at Family Care Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.