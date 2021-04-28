Dr. Jack Stringham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Stringham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Stringham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT.
Dr. Stringham works at
Locations
-
1
Retina and Vitreous Surgeons of Utah1055 N 300 W Ste 402, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7704
-
2
Draper/Hoopes11820 S State St Ste 320, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (385) 237-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Retina and Vitreous Surgeons of Utah Salt Lake5171 S Cottonwood St # T4, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 892-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2018 I had a retina detachment, The doctor performed a miracle I see better now than before my retina detachment, When I do my yearly eye check up they get surprised how good I am seeing through that eye. Thanks to Dr Jack Stringham ll
About Dr. Jack Stringham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1235496357
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stringham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stringham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stringham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stringham has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stringham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.