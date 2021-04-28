See All Ophthalmologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Jack Stringham, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jack Stringham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. 

Dr. Stringham works at Retina and Vitreous Surgeons of Utah in Provo, UT with other offices in Draper, UT and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina and Vitreous Surgeons of Utah
    1055 N 300 W Ste 402, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 357-7704
  2. 2
    Draper/Hoopes
    11820 S State St Ste 320, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 237-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina and Vitreous Surgeons of Utah Salt Lake
    5171 S Cottonwood St # T4, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 892-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Apr 28, 2021
    In 2018 I had a retina detachment, The doctor performed a miracle I see better now than before my retina detachment, When I do my yearly eye check up they get surprised how good I am seeing through that eye. Thanks to Dr Jack Stringham ll
    Ariel Vas — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Jack Stringham, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1235496357
    Education & Certifications

    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Stringham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stringham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stringham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stringham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stringham has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Stye and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stringham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

