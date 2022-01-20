See All Neurosurgeons in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Jack Stern, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 320, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 948-8448
  2. 2
    Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 310, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 948-6688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 60 ratings
Patient Ratings (60)
5 Star
(53)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Jan 20, 2022
Amazing, caring, kind, wonderful man who happens to also be an amazing surgeon.
Kathleen — Jan 20, 2022
Photo: Dr. Jack Stern, MD
About Dr. Jack Stern, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 48 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730140666
Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jack Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

60 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

