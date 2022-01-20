Dr. Jack Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 320, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-8448
-
2
Brian & Spine Surgeons of New York244 Westchester Ave Ste 310, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, caring, kind, wonderful man who happens to also be an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Jack Stern, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1730140666
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
