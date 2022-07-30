Overview

Dr. Jack Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Excela Health Medical Group in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.