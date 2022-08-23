See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.

Dr. Skendzel works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Vadnais Heights, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)
    2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201
  2. 2
    Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic
    3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 968-5201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2022
    He got my daughter back to playing the sports she loves after bilateral MPFL reconstruction. Surgery went great and he worked with her and her therapist to meet her goals!
    Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760690580
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Steadman Philippon Research Institute/The Steadman Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.