Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Skendzel works at Summit Orthopedics Woodbury (Woodlake Center) in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Vadnais Heights, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.