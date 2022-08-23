Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skendzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD
Dr. Jack Skendzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He got my daughter back to playing the sports she loves after bilateral MPFL reconstruction. Surgery went great and he worked with her and her therapist to meet her goals!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- The Steadman Philippon Research Institute/The Steadman Clinic
- University of Michigan- Ann Arbor
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Skendzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skendzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skendzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Skendzel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skendzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skendzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skendzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.