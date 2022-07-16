Overview

Dr. Jack Sipperley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sipperley works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Show Low, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.