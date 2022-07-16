Dr. Jack Sipperley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipperley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Sipperley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Sipperley, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Sipperley works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Havasu40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 220-6350
-
2
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 610-9072
-
3
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 220-6326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CRS
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sipperley?
Love staff and doctors
About Dr. Jack Sipperley, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1235130402
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Duke University
- University of Miami Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipperley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipperley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sipperley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sipperley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipperley works at
Dr. Sipperley has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipperley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sipperley speaks Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipperley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipperley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipperley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipperley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.