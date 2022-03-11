Overview

Dr. Jack Silvers, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Silvers works at JACK H SILVERS MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.