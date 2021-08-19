Dr. Jack Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Shao, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Shao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Regional Pet Scan LLC2000 Auburn Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-0120
Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jack Shao and his entire team at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute are wonderful! This isn’t a 5 star team – it’s a 10 star team! I needed to have cataracts removed, and after extensive research, I kept finding recommendations for the same ophthalmologist: Dr. Jack Shao and his amazing team! Driving to Cleveland from Pennsylvania, I was apprehensive and not looking forward to the procedure, but both Dr. Shao and his team provided top-notch care and exceeded all my expectations. They did an unbelievable job on my eyes, so I highly recommend Dr. Shao and his team!
About Dr. Jack Shao, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shao has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
