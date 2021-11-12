Overview

Dr. Jack Sedwick II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Sedwick II works at Alyeska Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.