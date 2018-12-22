Overview

Dr. Jack Seaquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Seaquist works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.