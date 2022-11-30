Dr. Jack Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Russo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Russo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Russo works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 208-4449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
-
2
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russo?
I truly appreciate Dr.Russo. He exhibits compassion and listens with genuine concern. He is definitely on my doctors' list for recommendations. I felt very comfortable with him.
About Dr. Jack Russo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689990616
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.