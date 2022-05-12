Dr. Jack Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Rubin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Jack Rubin MD A Prof Corporation10941 Bloomfield St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-6867
- 2 12375 Imperial Hwy Ste D3, Norwalk, CA 90650 Directions (562) 929-7430
Los Alamitos Hemodialysis Center3810 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-9527
Jack Rubin M D A Professional Corp.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 915, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 596-1667
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- College Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very, very knowledgeable If you want the best medical outcome, this is the place. .
About Dr. Jack Rubin, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.