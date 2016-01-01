Dr. Jack Rozental, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozental is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Rozental, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Rozental, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Rozental, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861417438
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozental has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozental accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozental has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozental. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozental.
