Dr. Jack Rosenfeld, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Rosenfeld, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Green and Seidner Family Practice Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Green and Seidner Family Practice Associates, PC
    826 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Excessive Sweating
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Malaise and Fatigue
Excessive Sweating
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures

Malaise and Fatigue
Excessive Sweating
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 19, 2020
Our family has been a patient of Dr. Rosenfeld for over 20 years. I have been very fortunate to meet this doctor. He is caring, compassionate and extremely understanding with conditions of his older patients. He is very knowledgeable and will not hesitate to refer to a Specialist if he feels it is warranted. He answers all questions and never rushes you. The most outstanding attribute he possesses is that he ALWAYS returns your phone calls, even into the evenings after 8 pm. He will ALWAYS call you personally after your test results. Truly a excellent doctor and a good man. Carole Roy
Carole Roy — Aug 19, 2020
About Dr. Jack Rosenfeld, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558368811
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jack Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Green and Seidner Family Practice Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

