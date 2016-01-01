Dr. Jack Ricketts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricketts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Ricketts, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Ricketts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Ricketts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida West Women's Health - Davis Hwy8333 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 739-6483Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricketts?
About Dr. Jack Ricketts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922184258
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricketts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricketts accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricketts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricketts works at
Dr. Ricketts has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricketts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricketts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricketts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricketts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricketts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.