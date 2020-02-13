Overview

Dr. Jack Rashkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Rashkin works at Respiratory Specialists in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.